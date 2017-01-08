Tuesday, 10-January-2017 00:14
 
Army hits Saudi-paid mercenaries in Lahj
Saudi aggression Kills residents in Mocha
Dozens of civilians were killed and others wounded when Saudi aggression warplanes launched six strikes targeting reside...
Apache kills three civilians in Taiz
Three citizens were killed on Monday in the Saudi aggression airstrikes on the main road linking Moca and Bab-Elmandab a...
News
House Speaker condoles his Iranian counterpart
Agriculture Minister calls Int'l Organizations to help farmers
Foreign Minister meets IMO Regional Director for MENA
Saudi-aggression jets wage 5 raids on Serwah
Saudi aggression fighter jets continue furious strikes against ci...
Saudi aggression fighterjets wage 5 strikes on Sana'a
Capital's local council, UN official discuss humanitarian situati...
PM lauds security services' role during Saudi aggression
President pays inspection visit to naval base in Hodeida
Saudi aggression war jets wage 3 strikes on Mareb
Economy
SEMC debates constitutional principles of financial federalism
Yemen opens shrimp fishing season in Red Sea
Public Finance Prosecution retrieves YR10 billion, over $5.4 mill...
Yemen, Malaysia discuss trade cooperation ties
Crude oil sales for May 2011 approved
Culture
Country Profile of Yemen
51 Yemeni antiquity pieces, 312 manuscripts seized
Development of tourism sector is main priority – Premier
Al-Arhabi affirms government keenness on human heritage of Zabid
Zafar: The neglected historical monument of Himyarite Kingdom
Reports
New School Nutrition Projects Encourages Female Education
Learn from China's experience for all-around development: President Hadi
NDC Week in Review: August 24-29
Sa’ada group members praise recent government apology to citizens
GPC Leader , UN Secretary-General discuss Preparation of National Dialogue
Yemenis abroad
Harlem bodega tragedy
Yemeni embassy takes part in Gulf Child Day
Woman gives birth as son dies in same hospital
A Yemeni Was Shot And Killed in NY
A Yemeni artist in Wales
Articles
Yemeni Female Prisoners: Between Bitterness And Social Rejection
Poverty And Early Marriage Two Sides For The Same Problem
When Children Are Raped By Their Protectors
Children Harmed By Official Negligence
Death Stole Them But Their Work Immortalized Them
Civil society
Yemen youths praise the patriotic responsibility of the President
YWU praises the President’s keenness on Yemen achievements
UN renews YWU’s membership
Parties Affairs Committee sends notifications to parties to present final accounts
Woman Centre at Aden University observes elections Sudan
Sci-Tech
P directs opening health centers in Provinces districts, central hospitals
VP lays foundation stone for NCTC project
WHO presents Aden University with 440 reference books
International conference on blood diseases & tumours in Aden University
First H1N1-case discovered in girl high school
Yemen in news
Faces of Ancient Arabia
Women of power and influence
Qatar takes charge of effort to preserve Yemeni antiques
Yemeni President calls international community to put and end to Israeli violations
Yemen volcano erupts again
Entertainment
I'm the father of Jacko's daughter, says Oliver! star Mark Lester
Kitten dropped, discovered in Boston city mailbox
From Yemen to Indiana, then to see the goat man
Million-year-old human tooth found in Spain
Ms. USA Booed, Falls at Universe Pageant
International
World leaders pay tribute to Polish leader
Iran Protesters Use Government Rally to Head Back to the Streets
Hard-line imam's death ends bloody clash in Gaza Strip
Iran puts British embassy 'spy' on trial
Taliban Leader in Pakistan Is Reportedly Killed
Army hits Saudi-paid mercenaries in Lahj
Monday, 09-January-2017
The artillery of the army and Popular forces targeted on Monday Saudi-paid mercenaries' gatherings near al-Barakani station in Lahj province, a military official said.

The artillery hit its target accurately, the official added.

A number of mercenaries were killed or injured in the attack, he said.
Saudi aggression Kills residents in Mocha
Monday, 09-January-2017
Dozens of civilians were killed and others wounded when Saudi aggression warplanes launched six strikes targeting residents near a water well in the residential area of Mocha coastal city in Taiz province, an official said on Monday.

The air strikes took place late on Sunday.
Apache kills three civilians in Taiz
Monday, 09-January-2017
Three citizens were killed on Monday in the Saudi aggression airstrikes on the main road linking Moca and Bab-Elmandab areas in Taiz province, a local official said.

The official added that two Yemeni civilians and an African were killed when Apache targeted the main road linking Moca and Bab-Elmandab areas in Taiz.

Meanwhile, Saudi-paid mercenaries
House Speaker condoles his Iranian counterpart
Monday, 09-January-2017
House Speaker Yahya Ali Alraei sent on Monday a cable of condolence to Dr. Ali Larijani the President of Shura Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the death of former president Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani. Considering his departure a loss to the Iranian people.

He expressed his deep heartfelt condolences to deceased's family, the members of the Shura Council and the Iranian people.
Agriculture Minister calls Int'l Organizations to help farmers
Monday, 09-January-2017
Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation Ghazi Mohsen called on Monday international organizations and donors' countries to assist farmers who have been affected by the Saudi aggression war
.
In a press statement, the minister said that the ministry has begun to implement programs and emergency interventions so as to ease the suffering of small farmers and rural families in the light of bad economic situation in the country.
Foreign Minister meets IMO Regional Director for MENA
Monday, 09-January-2017
Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf met on Monday in Sana'a with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Carmela Godeau; and her accompanying delegation.

The delegation came to the country in an official visit will last for several days.

The minister discussed with the delegation a number of issues related to the challenges faced by Yemen towards immigrants and internally displaced issues and the possible ways to provide them with the facilities, as well as address migration issues and the influx of migrants to Yemen from neighboring countries.
Saudi-aggression jets wage 5 raids on Serwah
Sunday, 08-January-2017
The Saudi aggression fighter jets launched on Sunday five raids on Serwah district of Mareb province, a local official said.

The hostile raids targeted Makhdara area in the district.

The Saudi-paid mercenaries bombed different areas in the district with artillery shells and missiles, the official added.
Saudi aggression fighter jets continue furious strikes against citizens in provinces
Sunday, 08-January-2017

Saudi aggression fighter jets continued barbaric strikes on several province, leaving dozens of martyrs and wounded and damage to infrastructure overnight, a military official said on Sunday .

In Mareb province, the aggression fighter jets waged two strikes on Makhadara area of Serwah district, killing a citizen and wounding two others.

In Amran province, two children from one family were killed and nine women were wounded when the aggression fighter jets hit their home five times
Saudi aggression fighterjets wage 5 strikes on Sana'a
Sunday, 08-January-2017
Saudi aggression fighter jets launched on Sunday five strikes on Bani Hushish district of Sana'a province, a security official said.

The warplanes hit al-Haiuf area five times, causing citizens' properties and farms, the official added.

