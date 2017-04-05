Tuesday, 25-April-2017 10:27
 
Home Page
Economy
News
Culture
Reports
Yemenis abroad
Articles
Civil society
Sci-Tech
Yemen in news
Focus
Entertainment
International
A message to woman engaging in political battlefields
I can't Agree more
JMP rally offends military and security, provokes governorates
Shamlan is nothing but a puppet for the opposition parties to execute their PR agenda in this campai ...
No security incidents reported during election campaigns
you probably should not be too optimistic - too early to say
Sudanese official arrives in Sana'a
HI this intersting web sait and usefull .ihope to find alot of information about yemen beacause we ...
Sudanese official arrives in Sana'a
i like all yhe artical in this pAGE .SO I WANT TO THANK YOU
Almotamar Net - Saudi aggression coalition warplanes waged on Monday eight raids on Saada province. A security official said that the aggression coalition launched six raids on Wadi Khalf area in al-Dhaher border district in Saada

Saudi aggression launches eight raids on Sa'ada
Monday, 17-April-2017
Almotamar.net - Saudi aggression coalition warplanes waged on Monday eight raids on Sa'ada province.

A security official said that the aggression coalition launched six raids on Wadi Khalf area in al-Dhaher border district in Sa'ada
Saudi warplanes wage seven raids on Mokha
Saudi aggression warplanes launched on Monday seven strikes on several areas of Taiz province, a security official said....
Saudi aggression launches 5 air raids on Saada
Tens of Sudanese soldiers killed by Saudi airstrikes in Mokha
Tens of Sudanese soldiers were killed in US-backed Saudi air strikes soldiers on two their military vehicles in Mokha di...
News
Saudi airstrikes hit Serwah
Saudi aggression fighter jets continue strikes on several provin...
Saudi warplanes hit Marib
Saudi warplanes wage 4 raids in Serwah
Saudi aggression launches raids on Capital
Saudi aggression coalition continues airstrikes, missile attacks...
Ballistic missile hits mercenaries in Mokha
PM discusses with ministers promoting national capacities to achi...
Three ballistic missiles hit mercenaries in Nehm
Saudi aggression launches three raids on Serwah
Economy
SEMC debates constitutional principles of financial federalism
Yemen opens shrimp fishing season in Red Sea
Public Finance Prosecution retrieves YR10 billion, over $5.4 mill...
Yemen, Malaysia discuss trade cooperation ties
Crude oil sales for May 2011 approved
Culture
Country Profile of Yemen
51 Yemeni antiquity pieces, 312 manuscripts seized
Development of tourism sector is main priority – Premier
Al-Arhabi affirms government keenness on human heritage of Zabid
Zafar: The neglected historical monument of Himyarite Kingdom
Reports
New School Nutrition Projects Encourages Female Education
Learn from China's experience for all-around development: President Hadi
NDC Week in Review: August 24-29
Sa’ada group members praise recent government apology to citizens
GPC Leader , UN Secretary-General discuss Preparation of National Dialogue
Yemenis abroad
Harlem bodega tragedy
Yemeni embassy takes part in Gulf Child Day
Woman gives birth as son dies in same hospital
A Yemeni Was Shot And Killed in NY
A Yemeni artist in Wales
Articles
Yemeni Female Prisoners: Between Bitterness And Social Rejection
Poverty And Early Marriage Two Sides For The Same Problem
When Children Are Raped By Their Protectors
Children Harmed By Official Negligence
Death Stole Them But Their Work Immortalized Them
Civil society
Yemen youths praise the patriotic responsibility of the President
YWU praises the President’s keenness on Yemen achievements
UN renews YWU’s membership
Parties Affairs Committee sends notifications to parties to present final accounts
Woman Centre at Aden University observes elections Sudan
Sci-Tech
P directs opening health centers in Provinces districts, central hospitals
VP lays foundation stone for NCTC project
WHO presents Aden University with 440 reference books
International conference on blood diseases & tumours in Aden University
First H1N1-case discovered in girl high school
Yemen in news
Faces of Ancient Arabia
Women of power and influence
Qatar takes charge of effort to preserve Yemeni antiques
Yemeni President calls international community to put and end to Israeli violations
Yemen volcano erupts again
Entertainment
I'm the father of Jacko's daughter, says Oliver! star Mark Lester
Kitten dropped, discovered in Boston city mailbox
From Yemen to Indiana, then to see the goat man
Million-year-old human tooth found in Spain
Ms. USA Booed, Falls at Universe Pageant
International
World leaders pay tribute to Polish leader
Iran Protesters Use Government Rally to Head Back to the Streets
Hard-line imam's death ends bloody clash in Gaza Strip
Iran puts British embassy 'spy' on trial
Taliban Leader in Pakistan Is Reportedly Killed
Saudi aggression warplanes 11 strikes on Sanaa
Saturday, 08-April-2017
Saudi aggression fighter jets waged on Saturday 11 strikes on several districts of Sanaa province, an official said.

Five strikes hit a September 21 garden in Ma'en district and two others hit al-Nahdain area of Sabeen district.

Moreover, the fighter jets launched
Saudi fighter jets wage 18 strikes on Saada
Saturday, 08-April-2017
Saudi aggression warplanes on Saturday launched 18 strikes on various areas of Saada province, a security official said.

The fighter jets waged 14 air raids on al-Malahidha
Army missile unites target mercenaries in Sourwah
Friday, 07-April-2017
The missile units of the army and popular force targeted on Friday gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Sourwah district of Marib province, a military official said.

Dozens of mercenaries were killed and wounded, Including Colonel Saleh Al-Kahli Al-Bukhaiti, commander of a battalion of mercenaries with a number of his companions, the official added.
Mercenaries launch artillery attacks on citizens' houses in Serwah
Friday, 07-April-2017
The Saudi-paid mercenaries launched on Friday intensively artillery and missile attacks on houses and farms of citizens in Serwah district of Mareb province.


A local official said that and artillery bombardment of the mercenaries targeted the areas of the airport, al-Haglan, Wadi Nawa and Souk Serwah, and caused great damage to the houses and farms of citizens.
Dozens mercenaries killed in Taiz
Thursday, 06-April-2017
The military and popular forces thwarted a moving by Saudi aggression mercenaries into some sites in Wasieyah district in Taiz province, a military official said on Thursday.

The operation resulted in the killing of dozens of
9 air raids by Saudi aggression on Sanaa
Thursday, 06-April-2017
Saudi aggression coalition warplanes waged nine strikes on Beni al Harith directorate north of the capital Sanaa overnight, a military official said on Thursday.

The airstrikes hit al Orok area three times, where
Saudi warplanes wage 2 raids in Marib
Thursday, 06-April-2017
Saudi aggression coalition waged two air strikes on Qutbain area in Nehm district of Marib province overnight, a military official said on Thursday.

the airstrikes led to damage to farms and residents' houses.
49 Yemeni civilians killed in 212 Saudi aggression airstrikes in six days
Wednesday, 05-April-2017
At least 49 civilians were killed, Including thirteen children and six women, and 16 others wounded including a woman and child in 212 airstrikes launched by US-backed Saudi aggression warplanes on several Yemeni provinces over the past six days, officials and residents said.

In Sanaa province, the aggression warplanes launched 55 air strikes on the districts of Nehm, Hamdan, Sanhan, Belad Alroos.
Saudi airstrike on car kills 2 civilians in Jawf
Wednesday, 05-April-2017
Saudi aggression coalition waged a raid on a car while in its way to Matamma in Jawf province overnight, killing two citizens and injuring a woman, a security official said on Wednesday.
Saudi aggression coalition wages 4 raids on Nehm, Hamdan
Wednesday, 05-April-2017
Saudi aggression coalition waged 4 raids on Nehm and Hamdan directorates in Sanaa governorate , a military official said on Wednesday.

Two airstrikes hit Bani Bashir area in the

who we are     |    Advertising     |    contact us
All rights reserved © Almotamar Net, Developed by