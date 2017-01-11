Dozens of Saudi -paid mercenaries were killed on Thursday when the army and popular forces waged an offensive on their sites in al-Rabaiah valley of Serwah district, Mareb province, a military official said.
Meanwhile, the national army fired a guided missile on mercenaries' tank in al-Matar hilltop area, killing its crew members and destroying it.
Saudi aggression warplanes killed four children and three women in when an air strike hit a family home in al-Hodeidah port city early on Thursday.
The home belongs to citizen Gumaee Mashasha in AL-Jah area in Bait Al-Fakeh district.
Thursday air strike on the Yemeni family was accompanied with a series of other air strikes and missile shelling from Saudi aggression warships that targeted several residential areas in the Red Sea port city.
Ministry of Human Rights on Wednesday carried the United Nations and the Security Council the full responsibility towards the brutal massacre committed by the aggression on al-Falah school in Nehm district of Sana'a province.
Around 23 civilians were killed or injured at the school.
A statement issued by the ministry, the Saudi aggression destroyed around 1650 schools since the beginning of the aggression till now.
The Yemeni Children General Union on Wednesday condemned the heinous crime committed by the Saudi aggression warplanes on al-Falah school in Nehm district of Sana'a province which resulted in the death and injury of 23 students.
In a statement by the Union, they expressed this massacre added to the crimes carrying out by the aggression against the Yemeni people.
