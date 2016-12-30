



The Saudi aggression warplanes continued bombing Yemen's provinces during the last few hours, targeting citizens and their properties.A military official said that two people were killed and two others injured in Saudi aggression bomb on their car in Bait Maghz village in Hamdan village in Sana'a province.The official added two people were also killed and two others injured in a Saudi air raid on al-Khukha district in Hodeida province.Meanwhile, the Saudi aggression warplanes waged three raids on a farm in al-Maeedh area in Baqem district of Sa'ada province. The aggression used cluster bombs in the two raids, causing four people injured, including two children and a woman, the official