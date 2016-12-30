Sunday, 01-January-2017 12:30
 
Almotamar Net - The Saudi aggression continued their fierce crimes against citizens private and public properties in several provinces overnight, a military official said on Saturday. In Jizan province, the Saudi aggression fighter planes launched a strike on al-Dahrah village in al-Khubah area, while Saudi military sites of al-Tawalaq and al-Dawd hit by Saudi armys missiles, using cluster bombs. In Saada province, Two citizens were killed by Saudi aggression border guards fires in Aiash area of Monabah district.

Saudi aggression fighter jets continues strikes on citizens
Saturday, 31-December-2016
Almotamar.net - The Saudi aggression continued their fierce crimes against citizens' private and public properties in several provinces overnight, a military official said on Saturday.

In Jizan province, the Saudi aggression fighter planes launched a strike on al-Dahrah village in al-Khubah area, while Saudi military sites of al-Tawalaq and al-Dawd hit by Saudi army's missiles, using cluster bombs.

In Sa'ada province, Two citizens were killed by Saudi aggression border guards fires in Aiash area of Monabah district.
