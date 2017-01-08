Almotamar.net - A senior commander of the brigade 26 of the Saudi-paid mercenaries aggression was killed on Monday together with 11 of his companions by a well-planned military operation made by the Army and popular committees in Alsaq area, Bayhan district in in Shabwa province.
A military source said that the so called colonel Hamedan Alnihmi and 11 of his companions were killed in the confrontations with the
Dozens of civilians were killed and others wounded when Saudi aggression warplanes launched six strikes targeting residents near a water well in the residential area of Mocha coastal city in Taiz province, an official said on Monday.
House Speaker Yahya Ali Alraei sent on Monday a cable of condolence to Dr. Ali Larijani the President of Shura Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the death of former president Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani. Considering his departure a loss to the Iranian people.
He expressed his deep heartfelt condolences to deceased's family, the members of the Shura Council and the Iranian people.
Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation Ghazi Mohsen called on Monday international organizations and donors' countries to assist farmers who have been affected by the Saudi aggression war
In a press statement, the minister said that the ministry has begun to implement programs and emergency interventions so as to ease the suffering of small farmers and rural families in the light of bad economic situation in the country.
Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf met on Monday in Sana'a with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Carmela Godeau; and her accompanying delegation.
The delegation came to the country in an official visit will last for several days.
The minister discussed with the delegation a number of issues related to the challenges faced by Yemen towards immigrants and internally displaced issues and the possible ways to provide them with the facilities, as well as address migration issues and the influx of migrants to Yemen from neighboring countries.