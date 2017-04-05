|
Saudi aggression fighter jets waged on Saturday 11 strikes on several districts of Sanaa province, an official said.
Five strikes hit a September 21 garden in Ma'en district and two others hit al-Nahdain area of Sabeen district.
Moreover, the fighter jets launched
Saudi aggression warplanes on Saturday launched 18 strikes on various areas of Saada province, a security official said.
The fighter jets waged 14 air raids on al-Malahidha
The missile units of the army and popular force targeted on Friday gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Sourwah district of Marib province, a military official said.
Dozens of mercenaries were killed and wounded, Including Colonel Saleh Al-Kahli Al-Bukhaiti, commander of a battalion of mercenaries with a number of his companions, the official added.
The Saudi-paid mercenaries launched on Friday intensively artillery and missile attacks on houses and farms of citizens in Serwah district of Mareb province.
A local official said that and artillery bombardment of the mercenaries targeted the areas of the airport, al-Haglan, Wadi Nawa and Souk Serwah, and caused great damage to the houses and farms of citizens.
The military and popular forces thwarted a moving by Saudi aggression mercenaries into some sites in Wasieyah district in Taiz province, a military official said on Thursday.
The operation resulted in the killing of dozens of
Saudi aggression coalition warplanes waged nine strikes on Beni al Harith directorate north of the capital Sanaa overnight, a military official said on Thursday.
The airstrikes hit al Orok area three times, where
Saudi aggression coalition waged two air strikes on Qutbain area in Nehm district of Marib province overnight, a military official said on Thursday.
the airstrikes led to damage to farms and residents' houses.
At least 49 civilians were killed, Including thirteen children and six women, and 16 others wounded including a woman and child in 212 airstrikes launched by US-backed Saudi aggression warplanes on several Yemeni provinces over the past six days, officials and residents said.
In Sanaa province, the aggression warplanes launched 55 air strikes on the districts of Nehm, Hamdan, Sanhan, Belad Alroos.