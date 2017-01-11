Monday, 16-January-2017 19:31
 
Almotamar Net - The Saudi aggression warplanes waged on Friday raids on Dhamar province, a local official said. The official added that the aggression warplanes targeted Police General training center in Dhamar al-Qaran area in Dhamar city with six air raids. Air raids caused damage in the neighboring houses nearby the center, the added.

Saudi aggression warplanes launch raids on Dhamar
Friday, 13-January-2017
Almotamar.net - The Saudi aggression warplanes waged on Friday raids on Dhamar province, a local official said.

The official added that the aggression warplanes targeted Police General training center in Dhamar al-Qaran area in Dhamar city with six air raids.

Air raids caused damage in the neighboring houses nearby the center, the added.
Aggression warplanes wage raids on Sanhan-Bani Bahlol district
Saudi aggression warplanes kill 15 in Taiz
At least 15 civilians were killed on Friday in the US-Saudi aggression warplanes air raids on the western neighborhoods ...
Army launches offensive, kill dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Mareb
Dozens of Saudi -paid mercenaries were killed on Thursday when the army and popular forces waged an offensive on their s...
Saudi aggression warplanes launch 8 strikes on capital Sanaa
Saudi criminal airstrikes kill 4 children, 3 women in Hodeidah
Ministry of Human Rights on Wednesday carried the United Nations...
Yemeni Children General Union condemns attack on school in Nehm
Yemen's children condemn Saudi new war crime on school students
Saudi aggression warplanes kill 2 citizens in Hodeida port city
PM condemns Nehm's school massacre
Saudi Aggression continues bombing on Sa'ada
SPC condemns heinous massacre on school in Nehm
Taiz governor announces releasing 30 mercenaries under amnesty re...
SEMC debates constitutional principles of financial federalism
Yemen opens shrimp fishing season in Red Sea
Public Finance Prosecution retrieves YR10 billion, over $5.4 mill...
Yemen, Malaysia discuss trade cooperation ties
Crude oil sales for May 2011 approved
Country Profile of Yemen
51 Yemeni antiquity pieces, 312 manuscripts seized
Development of tourism sector is main priority – Premier
Al-Arhabi affirms government keenness on human heritage of Zabid
Zafar: The neglected historical monument of Himyarite Kingdom
New School Nutrition Projects Encourages Female Education
Learn from China's experience for all-around development: President Hadi
NDC Week in Review: August 24-29
Sa'ada group members praise recent government apology to citizens
GPC Leader , UN Secretary-General discuss Preparation of National Dialogue
Harlem bodega tragedy
Yemeni embassy takes part in Gulf Child Day
Woman gives birth as son dies in same hospital
A Yemeni Was Shot And Killed in NY
A Yemeni artist in Wales
Yemeni Female Prisoners: Between Bitterness And Social Rejection
Poverty And Early Marriage Two Sides For The Same Problem
When Children Are Raped By Their Protectors
Children Harmed By Official Negligence
Death Stole Them But Their Work Immortalized Them
Yemen youths praise the patriotic responsibility of the President
YWU praises the President's keenness on Yemen achievements
UN renews YWU's membership
Parties Affairs Committee sends notifications to parties to present final accounts
Woman Centre at Aden University observes elections Sudan
P directs opening health centers in Provinces districts, central hospitals
VP lays foundation stone for NCTC project
WHO presents Aden University with 440 reference books
International conference on blood diseases & tumours in Aden University
First H1N1-case discovered in girl high school
Faces of Ancient Arabia
Women of power and influence
Qatar takes charge of effort to preserve Yemeni antiques
Yemeni President calls international community to put and end to Israeli violations
Yemen volcano erupts again
I'm the father of Jacko's daughter, says Oliver! star Mark Lester
Kitten dropped, discovered in Boston city mailbox
From Yemen to Indiana, then to see the goat man
Million-year-old human tooth found in Spain
Ms. USA Booed, Falls at Universe Pageant
World leaders pay tribute to Polish leader
Iran Protesters Use Government Rally to Head Back to the Streets
Hard-line imam's death ends bloody clash in Gaza Strip
Iran puts British embassy 'spy' on trial
Taliban Leader in Pakistan Is Reportedly Killed
