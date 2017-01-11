

Ministry of Human Rights on Wednesday carried the United Nations and the Security Council the full responsibility towards the brutal massacre committed by the aggression on al-Falah school in Nehm district of Sana'a province.Around 23 civilians were killed or injured at the school.A statement issued by the ministry, the Saudi aggression destroyed around 1650 schools since the beginning of the aggression till now.