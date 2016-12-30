Almotamar.net - The Saudi aggression continued their fierce crimes against citizens' private and public properties in several provinces overnight, a military official said on Saturday.
In Jizan province, the Saudi aggression fighter planes launched a strike on al-Dahrah village in al-Khubah area, while Saudi military sites of al-Tawalaq and al-Dawd hit by Saudi army's missiles, using cluster bombs.
In Sa'ada province, Two citizens were killed by Saudi aggression border guards fires in Aiash area of Monabah district.
The Saudi aggression warplanes continued bombing Yemen's provinces during the last few hours, targeting citizens and their properties.
A military official said that two people were killed and two others injured in Saudi aggression bomb on their car in Bait Maghz village in Hamdan village in Sana'a province.
The official added two people were also killed and two others injured in a Saudi air raid on al-Khukha district in Hodeida province.
Meanwhile, the Saudi aggression warplanes waged three raids on a farm in al-Maeedh area in Baqem district of Sa'ada province. The aggression used cluster bombs in the two raids, causing four people injured, including two children and a woman, the official