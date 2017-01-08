



Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf met on Monday in Sana'a with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Carmela Godeau; and her accompanying delegation.The delegation came to the country in an official visit will last for several days.The minister discussed with the delegation a number of issues related to the challenges faced by Yemen towards immigrants and internally displaced issues and the possible ways to provide them with the facilities, as well as address migration issues and the influx of migrants to Yemen from neighboring countries.