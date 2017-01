Saudi aggression fighter jets continued barbaric strikes on several province, leaving dozens of martyrs and wounded and damage to infrastructure overnight, a military official said on Sunday .



In Mareb province, the aggression fighter jets waged two strikes on Makhadara area of Serwah district, killing a citizen and wounding two others.



In Amran province, two children from one family were killed and nine women were wounded when the aggression fighter jets hit their home five times