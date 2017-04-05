





A local official said that and artillery bombardment of the mercenaries targeted the areas of the airport, al-Haglan, Wadi Nawa and Souk Serwah, and caused great damage to the houses and farms of citizens.

The Saudi-paid mercenaries launched on Friday intensively artillery and missile attacks on houses and farms of citizens in Serwah district of Mareb province.A local official said that and artillery bombardment of the mercenaries targeted the areas of the airport, al-Haglan, Wadi Nawa and Souk Serwah, and caused great damage to the houses and farms of citizens.