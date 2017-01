The massacre was carried out by the Saudi warplanes on Tuesday morning.



In a statement ,the union demanded that the Saudi new air attack must be added to the Saudi war crimes list against the Yemeni people.



The union called the United Nations, the UN Security Council and the international community to take responsibility to press for an immediate end to the Saudi aggression war crimes against Yemen and the Yemeni people.

